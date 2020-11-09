Assam: 328 New COVID Cases Detected

Assam recorded 328 new coronavirus related cases on Monday evening pushing the active caseload of the state to 6328.

The cases were detected out of 28526 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.15 per cent.

Out of the new cases Kamrup Metro reported 90 cases.

3.02% active cases comprise out of the total caseload of the state which now stood at 209117.

Meanwhile the recovery rate has improved to 96.52% with 201839 discharged cases. 508 cured cases were discharged today.

The death tally of state has touched 947.