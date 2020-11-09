Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 328 New COVID Cases Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
160

Assam recorded 328 new coronavirus related cases on Monday evening pushing the active caseload of the state to 6328.

The cases were detected out of 28526 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.15 per cent.

Out of the new cases Kamrup Metro reported 90 cases.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

CDPO Recruitment: APSC To Reconduct ‘Social…

Noted Artist Anup Hazarika No More

COVID-19 Assam: Four More Deaths, Toll Now 947

3.02% active cases comprise out of the total caseload of the state which now stood at 209117.

Meanwhile the recovery rate has improved to 96.52% with 201839 discharged cases. 508 cured cases were discharged today.

The death tally of state has touched 947.

You might also like
National

Budget: Hike & Deduction Of Prices In Commodities

Regional

Four KLO Cadres Arrested from ISBT

Top Stories

ICMR approve anti Malaria drug to fight COVID-19

Regional

426 Families Evicted in Jamugurihat

World

COVID-19: Modi holds telephonic discussion with Trump

Top Stories

Govt Organisations To Stop Printing Diaries, Calendars

Comments
Loading...