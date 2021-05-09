Assam: 3,299 New COVID Cases, 48 Deaths

Assam on Sunday recorded 3,299 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload to 36,005. The positivity rate is 9.13 per cent.

The deaths in the state has escalated to 1,676 with 48 new deaths reported today.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 2,92,368.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,346, Dibrugarh at 228, Tinsukia at 148 and Kamrup Rural at 137. The new cases were detected out of 36,135 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (17), Kamrup Rural (4), Dibrugarh (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Sonitpur (3), Tinsukia (3), Bongaigaon (2) Cachar (2), Jorhat (2), Lakhimpur (2), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Goalpara (1), Hojai (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1) and Udalguri (1)

Meanwhile, 4,045 cured patients were discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,53,340 with a recovery rate of 86.65 per cent.