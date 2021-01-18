Assam: 33 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam recorded 33 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The new cases were detected out of 18,669 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, 2 patients succumbed to the infection today. The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,075 cases.

139 cured patients were discharged today, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,975. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.21 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,864.