Assam: 33 New COVID Cases, One Death

Assam reported 33 new coronavirus-related cases on Monday, while 16 have been discharged.

Out of the 33 cases, 23 of them were reported in Kamrup (M), seven in Tinsukia, three in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of 14,733 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.22% per cent with an active caseload of 284.

2,14,846 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,570.

