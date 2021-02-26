Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 34 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam reported 34 new coronavirus related cases on Friday, while 22 have been discharged.

Out of the 34 cases, 17 of them were reported in Kamrup (M), 10 in Tinsukia, and three each in Dibrugarh and Jorhat. The new cases were detected out of 13, 460 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.28 per cent with an active caseload of 287.

2,14,792 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,092 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,518.

