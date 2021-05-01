Assam: 3,453 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 3,453 fresh COVID cases, taking the active cases of the state to 25,027.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 1,417 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 264, Tinsukia at 136 and Kamrup Rural at 134. Today’s positivity rate is 6.39 per cent. The new cases were detected out of 54,002.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,229 cured patients were discharged today. The total recoveries have touched 2,28,872 with 89.54 per cent.

Further, 23 deaths have been recorded today. The total fatalities have surged to 1,330 with 0.52 per cent.