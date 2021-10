The 36 hours Dimaraji (Dimaland) bandh that was to take place on October 5 and 6 has been called off, an official notification by Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) stated.

The bandh was withdrawn after the Assam government assured for holding talks with DHD on October 8 for the implementation of MOS.

Additional Director General of Police (SB) Hiren Nath, IPS had a discussion with Dilip Nunisa, Chairman Ex DHD following which the bandh was withdrawn.