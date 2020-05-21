ASSAM: 3,61,170 people get financial aid of Rs 2,000

A total of 3,61,170 people stranded outside Assam have been benefitted by the financial assistance provided by the Government of Assam so far, this was informed by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

In the second installment of the same, Rs 2000 each will be transferred to bank accounts of remaining beneficiaries on May 22. #AssamCares — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2020

Earlier in a press meet, the Minister said that the state government will provide the third set of financial assistance in June.