ASSAM: 3,61,170 people get financial aid of Rs 2,000

By Pratidin Bureau
File image
187

A total of 3,61,170 people stranded outside Assam have been benefitted by the financial assistance provided by the Government of Assam so far, this was informed by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

“In the second installment of the same, Rs 2000 each will be transferred to bank accounts of remaining beneficiaries on May 22” Sarma added.

Earlier in a press meet, the Minister said that the state government will provide the third set of financial assistance in June.

