Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a total of 391 Assam students who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota returned to their home on Sunday night.

According to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the students will remain under 14-days quarantine to ensure safety.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma stated that the students have been shifted to Sarusajai Sports Complex.

After a long journey from Kota 391 children are back, with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine. Today around 3 am, I & @Pijush_hazarika received them and ensured smooth shifting at Sarusajai Sports Complex. pic.twitter.com/2kg0SrQqkG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 26, 2020

“Returning to home state feels great. We were taken care of. The government has done a lot for us. We thank them”, the students said.