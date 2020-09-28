Assam: 3rd Wave of Floods Affect 2.25lakhs People

Around 2.25 lakhs people have been affected in the third wave of flood in Assam of 219 villages in 9 districts as per the latest flood report of State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the report, a total of 219 villages in 13 revenue circles across 9 districts have been affected by floods.

The report further stated that around 10,000 hectares of cropland have been submerged under flood water.

The districts affected in the flood are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Among these districts, the worst affected are Nagaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Morigaon.

A total of 43 relief camps have been set up for the flood affected people in the districts.

As per the report, around 40,000 domesticated animals have also affected due to the flood.

The river Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Sonitpur district while two of its tributaries, Jia Bharali and Kopili crossed the danger mark in northeastern Assam’s Sonitpur and Nagaon districts respectively.

According to reports, this year till the first week of August, devastating floods killed 118 people in 22 districts, while 26 others were killed in landslides since May 22.

Assam has witnessed 12% of excess rainfall (actual 1644.2 mm against normal 1464.9 mm) for the last four months.

In September, Assam recorded 46% of excess rainfall (actual 367 mm against normal 251.1 mm).