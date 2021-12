Four persons accused of cybercrime have been arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khairul Islam, Abdul Kasem, Sakidul Islam, and Tobibul Hussain.

10 mobiles phones, 115 SIM cards, 19 Aadhaar cards, 12 PAN cards, 8 ATM cards, and two motorcycles have also been seized from their possession.

All the accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway.