Assam: 4 People With Foreign Travel History Test Positive For Covid-19 At SMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Four people today tested positive in RT-PCR tests at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Silchar in Assam. The four persons reportedly had travel history to foreign countries.

Three of the four people belong from Karimganj and had reportedly returned from Saudi Arabia. They have been isolated in their district.

Meanwhile, the fourth person who had come in from Finland has been isolated at SMCH in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district.

Their sample has been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics for genome sequencing, so as to rule out any possibilities of Omicron.

