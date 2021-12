Assam: 4 Poachers Arrested In Lumding Along With Arms

The forest department on Wednesday evening arrested four poachers in Lumding along with arms.

The arrestees were identified as Sanjit Chakma, Sukracharya Chakmaa, Jaybir Chakma and Sanjit Kumar Chakma.

They are currently in the custody of the forest department in Hojai’s Lanka.

As per reports, the alleged poachers have been around Lumding reserve forest for a while now.