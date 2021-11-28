Assam: 4 Runners Of ‘Mind Over Miles’ Successfully Complete Malnad Ultra Run In Karnataka

This was the 6th edition where the participants from Assam went.

Four runners from Assam namely Sagar Rai Deka, Pranami Chakravarty , Mrityunjoy Bhuyan and Anupam Deka consisted the team of Mind Over Miles that successfully completed the 6th Edition of Malnad Ultra Run on November 27, 2021 in Mudigere, Karnataka.

The Malnad Ultra is a challenging run through some of the most enchanting and exciting terrain that one can imagine for a run and the course is in the Western Ghats of South India. This was the 6th edition where the participants from Assam went. Though it started in the year 2016, this was possibly India’s biggest Trail Ultra already.

The origin of the name Malnad is attributed to Male meaning Hill and Nadu meaning Land. So, Malnad is the land of the hills! All the race categories are Beyond 42 kms in hilly terrain and is volunteer-driven. It is not-for-profit event and is certified by the International Trail Running Association and is a UTMB®️ Qualifier. It is also the only Qualifier for WSER from India. It is a Candidate Race for Asia Trail Master Championship Series.

With stunning views in the Western Ghats of South India, the course takes runners through the beautiful Mudigere area. This area is home to over 100 plant species and 50 animal species.

Notably, all four of them successfully completed well below the cut-off time where historically the success rate is less than 60%, by participating in the 50KM category.

Runners in the Ultra Trail Runs need to complete long distances like 50km in very rough terrain with high level of elevations and is one of the toughest forms of runs.

