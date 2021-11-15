Assam: 4 Smugglers Detained With Huge Cache Of Foreign Cigarettes

By Pratidin Bureau
Smugglers Caught With Turkey Made Cigarettes
Representative

The cigarettes in possession of the smugglers are reportedly worth around ₹1,71,21,000.

Four smugglers were apprehended on Monday along with a cache of foreign cigarettes in Lakhipur in the Assam’s Cachar district.

The four detained have been identified as Arshad Hussain, Feroz Khan, Vivek Kashyap, and Suresh Kumar Shah. 43 cartons of Turkey-made ‘Gold Flake’ cigarettes have been seized from them.

A Mahindra pickup van along with three mobile phones was also recovered from their possession.

