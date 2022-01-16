Assam: 40 Kgs Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakhs Seized In Goroimari

Assam Police is on a crusade against the drugs menace in the state upon orders from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the vision to make the state and its youth drugs free.

A huge cache of Cannabis was seized and three people were arrested in an operation by the Chhaygaon police led by DSP Kalyan Kumar Pathak at Goroimari in Assam’s South Kamrup on Saturday.

The police conducted the raid at Majgumi at the residence of Ananta Kalita, Shamsur Ali, and Krishna Sarkar where apart from huge quantities of Cannabis packed in sacks, they also uncovered Cannabis plantations.

Around 40 kilograms of Cannabis was seized by the police which reportedly would sell for ₹5 lakhs in the market, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the three Cannabis suppliers were detained by the police who also cut down and burnt the entire illegal plantation.

The entire operation was conducted based on information received by the police officer-in-charge of Boko police station Bhadreswar Pegu and Chhagaon Police.

