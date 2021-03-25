Assam: 40 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam on Thursday detected 40 new coronavirus cases, while, 22 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 389.

One more death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,104 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 14,209 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 18 cases, Dibrugarh 8 and Jorhat 4.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,139 with today’s positivity rate of 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,299 with a recovery rate of 98.72 per cent.