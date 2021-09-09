Assam: 4000 Contractual Workers Of Shaakshar Bharat Abhiyaan Remains Unpaid Since 3 Years

About 4,000 employees of Assam working in the Saakshar Bharat Abhiyaan have not received salary for three and a half years. The employees on Thursday has demanded for their much deserved payment as early as possible to the government.

The Saakshar Bharat Abhiyan Mission Scheme was launched by the Union Government’s Ministry of Human Resource Development for illiterate people above 15 years of age who do not go to school so that there is not a single illiterate person in the country.

3618 youth have been working on contract basis in 13 districts of Assam since 2010 under the central government’s plan to sign the illiterate people.

On Thursday, the All Assam Saakshar Bharat Abhiyan Employees Association has accused the All Assam Saakshar Bharat Abhiyan Employees Association of being deprived of its dues for three years. Many employees engaged in the work of the station which was shut down in 2018 have not received the honorarium for 24 months.

The state chief minister as well as the education minister have paid no ear to the demands of these unpaid employees since a very long time.

Meanwhile, the Assam Saakshar Bharat Employees Association has also aggressively declared to take up the agitation across the state if there demand is not met soon.