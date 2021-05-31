Assam: 4,348 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 3.90 %

The state of Assam on Monday registered 4,348 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 51,694. Today’s positivity rate is 3.90 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,11,586 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,037 discharges and 65 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Cachar reported 467 cases, 445 in Tinsukia, 384 in Kamrup Metro and 330 in Nagaon.

The total deaths count district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (10), Kamrup Rural (9), Jorhat (7), Sivasagar (5), Cachar (4), Darrang (4), Dibrugarh (4), Bongaigaon (3), Golaghat (3), Morigaon (3), Barpeta (2), Hojai (2), Nalbari (2), Sonitpur (2), Udalguri (2), Baksa (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,54,810 with 86.28 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,365.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,11,216.