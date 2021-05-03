Assam: 4,489 New COVID Cases, 29 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Monday recorded 4,489 cases of coronvirus, pushing the tally to 26,477.

Meanwhile, 2,534 patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of the 55,939 tests conducted. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1,645), Dibrugarh (460), Kamrup Rural (239), Nagaon (201) and Nalbari (201). The case positivity rate is 8.02 per cent.

The district wise deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro (13), Dibrugarh (4), Karimganj (3), Udalguri (2), Bongaigaon (1), Cachar (1), Goalpara (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Nalbari (1), Sonitpur (1), Tinsukia (1).

With 29 new deaths, the death tally now stands at 1,389. The current death rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

The total recoveries have touched 2,34,237 with 88.91 per cent recovery rate.

The overall caseload is 2,63,450.

