Assam: 45 High Schools To Be Upgraded To Higher Secondary Soon

Assam Education Minister earlier on Wednesday announced that the high schools in Assam will be upgraded to Higher Secondary by 2022.

Following his promise, Minister Ranoj Pegu announced later on Wednesday that 45 High Schools will be upgraded to Higher Secondary very soon in Assam.

As per the list that Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced of 45 high schools that will be upgraded to higher secondary-

5 Schools will be upgraded in Chirang

5 Schools will be upgraded in Sonitpur

3 Schools in Golaghat will be upgraded.

3 Schools in Udalguri will be upgraded.

2 Schools in Darrang will be upgraded.

2 Schools in Dibrugarh, 2 in Goalpara, 2 in Dhubri will be upgraded.

Another 2 schools will be upgraded in Morigaon and 2 in Barpeta district as well.

1 school each from Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur will be upgraded including Sivasagar and Tinsukia.