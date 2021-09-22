Assam: 45 High Schools To Be Upgraded To Higher Secondary Soon

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam High Schools

Assam Education Minister earlier on Wednesday announced that the high schools in Assam will be upgraded to Higher Secondary by 2022.

Following his promise, Minister Ranoj Pegu announced later on Wednesday that 45 High Schools will be upgraded to Higher Secondary very soon in Assam.

As per the list that Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced of 45 high schools that will be upgraded to higher secondary-

Related News

Police Encounters Irani Group Member In Hojai

3 Youths Goes Missing In Tinsukia, Suspected Of Joining ULFA…

Sarbananda Sonowal Refers Northeast As Biological Centre,…

1 Crore Labourers Receives E-Shram Card: Labour Minister…

5 Schools will be upgraded in Chirang

5 Schools will be upgraded in Sonitpur

3 Schools in Golaghat will be upgraded.

3 Schools in Udalguri will be upgraded.

2 Schools in Darrang will be upgraded.

2 Schools in Dibrugarh, 2 in Goalpara, 2 in Dhubri will be upgraded.

Another 2 schools will be upgraded in Morigaon and 2 in Barpeta district as well.

1 school each from Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur will be upgraded including Sivasagar and Tinsukia.

Also Read: Assam: Regular Offline Classes for Class IX & X To Resume from Oct 1

You might also like
Assam

Guwahati ‘Rave Party’ Case: 3 Prime Accused Remanded To Police Custody

Assam

ED attaches Rakesh Paul assets worth Rs 1.30 Cr

Top Stories

Burha PS case: NCW takes suo-motu cognizance

National

Lockdown Extended in Mizoram

Top Stories

UAE and Israel Signed Historic Peace Deal

Entertainment

Irrfan, Nawaz To Act Together