Assam: 453 Land Brokers Arrested in Overnight Raids

The Assam Police arrested 453 ‘Land Dalals’ (brokers) from different parts of the state after conducting raids on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 on the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister in a tweet said that 453 land brokers have been picked up so far. “453 land brokers picked up so far in continuing raids by @assampolice in our concerted pledge to end #AssamFightsDalalRaj. This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly,” he said in the tweet.

The chief minister said that these land brokers are harassing the commoners for the settlement of land-related issues.

This is the first ever initiative by the Government of Assam that such steps have been taken to eradicate the malpractices of dalalraj in the state.

The chief minister in an interaction with the circle officers of the state few days back asked them to free their offices from the influence of land brokers. He asked the circle officers to bid farewell to the land brokers by offering them a gamosa.

The aggressive measures against the land brokers of the intervening night of September 20-21 can be viewed as an extension of the tough stance that the Assam Chief Minister has displayed after taking office in May, against these underhand dealers and their dealings.

