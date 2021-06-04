Assam: 4,548 New COVID Cases, 54 Deaths

The state of Assam on Friday recorded 4,548 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 50,765. The state positivity rate is 3.68 per cent.

54 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 4,263 cured patients were discharged today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported the highest infections with 421 cases, followed by Tinsukia with 359, Nagaon with 353 and Dibrugarh with 323 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 1,23,593 tests conducted today.

The total recoveries have touched 3,73,244 cases with 87.02 per cent recovery rate.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (6), Cachar (6), Tinsukia (6), Karbi Anglong (5), Dibrugarh (4), Hojai (3), Barpeta (2), Bongaigaon (2), Golaghat (2), Jorhat (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Lakhimpur (2), Morigaon (2), Sivasagar (2) Baksa (1) Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1) and Nagaon (1).

The total deaths are 3,577 with 0.83 per cent death rate.

The overall tally is 4,28,933.

Also Read: Odhisa Cancels Class 12 Board Exams