Assam: 48 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,332 Tests

Assam on Sunday detected 48 new coronavirus cases, while, 18 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 453.

No death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state are at 1,104 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 5,332 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 15 cases, Tinsukia 20, Karimganj and Nagaon 4 each.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,270 with today’s positivity rate of 0.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,366 with a recovery rate of 98.67 per cent.