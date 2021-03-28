Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 48 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,332 Tests

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
42

Assam on Sunday detected 48 new coronavirus cases, while, 18 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 453.

No death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state are at 1,104 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 5,332 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 15 cases, Tinsukia 20, Karimganj and Nagaon 4 each.

Related News

COVID-19: Over 6 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India…

Heroin Worth ₹ 42.3 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held Including…

Assam Polls: BJP Expels 7 Rebel Leaders For Contesting As…

PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Take COVID Vaccine

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,270 with today’s positivity rate of 0.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,366 with a recovery rate of 98.67 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

DTO, Kamrup (M) To Install GPRS in City Buses

Regional

Assam Registers 2218 Cases of COVID-19, Tally at 57714

World

Iran President Regrets over Ukrainian Aircraft Crash

Regional

Assam Reports 1184 New COVID Cases

Regional

Guwahati Consumes 1.36 Crore Litres of Liquor in 2019

Regional

C(A)A: BJP MLAs ask CM to clear his stand

Comments
Loading...