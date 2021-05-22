Assam: 5 Bureaucrats Transferred

The Personnel (Administration) Department of the Assam government on Saturday carried out a reshuffle of administrative officers of the state.

According to an official notification, five bureaucrats of Assam were transferred.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Below are the five bureaucrats –

Bhupesh Ch das, ACS, District Development Commissioner, Cachar is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Sonitpur.

Pabitra Ram Rabha Khound, ACS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department and Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Assam is transferred and posted as Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam.

Devashish Sharma, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Goct of Assam. General Administration Department and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawam, Mumbai is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan.

Dharma Kalita Mili, ACS, Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam is transferred and posted as Director, Higher Education, Assam.

Devajyoti Hazarika, IAS, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation is transferred and will report to Personnel Department for his posting.

It may be mentioned that there have been many such reshuffles in Assam police as well as Assam government since the formation of the new government. On May 20, the state government carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force with 11 officers being transferred.

On May 19, a major bureaucratic reshuffle took place with around 20 IAS officers being transferred and posted in different locations.

