Assam: 5 Children Die of COVID-19 in Dibrugarh

The children are becoming more vulnerable in the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Recently, five children died of COVID-19 out of which three had co-morbidities. An eleven-month-old infant also lost life at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Saturday.

AMCH principal cum-chief superintendent Dr Sanjeeb Kakati said, “The condition of the 11-month-old infant was bad when she was brought to the AMCH from Tingkong. We had immediately put her on ventilation. But after six hours, the infant died.”

Dr Aditi Baruah, associate professor of the pediatric department, AMCH said, “Till date 60 children infected with COVID-19 were admitted at the AMCH pediatric department. Five died, out of which three had co-morbidities. We are preparing 50 ICU beds in our department.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nabajyoti Gogoi, Dibrugarh district surveillance officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme informed that in maximum of the cases detected amongst the children, Delta variant of the virus was found.

He said, “At least 2300 children tested COVID-19 positive since April 1, 2021 till date. The Delta variant of virus has been detected in most of them.”

Meanwhile, Dr Gogoi ruled out the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 saying that maximum of the population have already been infected with the virus.

“By September-October things will get back to complete normalcy. The positivity rate is already below 1% in Dibrugarh town. Most of the positive cases were detected from rural areas of Dibrugarh,” Gogoi said.

