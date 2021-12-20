Assam: 5-day Winter Assembly Session from Today

The five-day Assam Assembly winter session will begin from Monday (December 20) and will end on December 24.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that four to five bills will be introduced in the Assam Assembly Session.

CM Sarma said that the government will discuss ways to open more than one lakh jobs in the state in the New Year. He also said that the police laws would be amended.

The cow protection law will be looked at and possibly amended in the upcoming session, the CM said. He added that if a vehicle smuggling cattle was seized, it could be sold.

The bills to be presented in the winter session of Assam assembly are :

· The Assam Co-operative societies amendment bill 2021

· The Sonowal Kachari autonomous council amendment bill 2021

· The Deori autonomous council amendment bill 2021

· The Assam tribal development authority (repeal) bill 2021

· The Assam Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe reservation of post in service amendment bill 2021

· The Guwahati Municipal co operation amendment bill 2021

· The Assam Municipal amendment bill 2021

· The Assam excise amendment bill 2021

· The right of fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition rehabilitation and re-settlement amendment bill 2021.

· The Assam fixation of ceiling on land holdings amendment bill 2021

· The Assam recruitment commission for analogous posts for class 3 and 4 bill 2021.

· The Assam cattle preservation amendment bill 2021

· The Assam police amendment bill 2021

