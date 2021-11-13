Assam: 5 Including 2 National-level Kickboxers Join ULFA-I

Five females including two national-level kickboxers joined United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I). The two kickboxers announced their decision of joining ULFA in a video.

The video showed that the two players were proceeding towards deep jungles along with three other girls.

The promising kickboxers Nayanmani Chetia and Sabita Chetia along with the other three girls became untraceable on Tuesday.

While Nayamani hails from Tinsukia district, Sabita is a resident of Gogamukh in Dhemaji district.

Among the three girls seen in the video, one has been identified as Sarmistha Saikia from Laluk in the Lakhimpur district.

The identity of the two girls who hail from Morigaon and Majuli is yet to be ascertained.

The three women have proceeded towards the jungle to join ULFA (I) at a time when the Assam government is in touch with the chief of the outfit, Paresh Baruah to hold peace talks.

