Assam: 5 Killed As 2 Cars Collide Head-On In Goalpara

At least five people were killed on the spot as a head-on collision took place on Thursday at Godharbodi in Bolbolla in Assam’s Goalpara district.

At least five people were reportedly killed in the accident as a Hyundai Eon collided head-on with a Maruti Swift Dzire. The two vehicles had registration numbers AS 01 DU 1426 and AS 23 M 6501.

Meanwhile, the situation is tense at the accident site as ambulance and police services arrived reportedly an hour after being informed.

ALSO READ: Assam: 124 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %