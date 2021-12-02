Assam: 5 Killed As 2 Cars Collide Head-On In Goalpara

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Goalpara Accident

At least five people were killed on the spot as a head-on collision took place on Thursday at Godharbodi in Bolbolla in Assam’s Goalpara district.

At least five people were reportedly killed in the accident as a Hyundai Eon collided head-on with a Maruti Swift Dzire. The two vehicles had registration numbers AS 01 DU 1426 and AS 23 M 6501.

Meanwhile, the situation is tense at the accident site as ambulance and police services arrived reportedly an hour after being informed.

Related News

Assam: 124 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

Guwahati: CARI Organises Health Talk On National Pollution…

Assam: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Bike Accident In Doboka

India To Get 9 Nuclear Reactors By 2024: Govt Tells Rajya…

ALSO READ: Assam: 124 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

You might also like
National

Finance Min To Implement Dearness Allowance Hike From July 1

Assam

BTC: Pramod Bodo To Face Confidence Vote

Assam

CM lays foundation stone of T-shaped flyover

Top Stories

Mob strips, molest Child marriage protestor

Assam

Assam: Woman Police Constable Succumbs to COVID-19

Assam

Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Assam tea gardens