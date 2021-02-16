Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 5 New COVID Cases, 14 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Assam reported five new coronavirus related cases on Tuesday, while 14 have been discharged.

Out of the five cases, two of them were reported in Kamrup (M), and one in Biswanath. The new cases were detected out of 11,922 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.04 per cent with an active caseload of 258.

2,14,615 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Related News

SC Files Suo Moto Criminal Contempt Case Against Rajdeep…

Critics’ Choice Award: Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor (Short…

Congress To Build ‘Anti-CAA Memorial’ If Voted To Power

Meghalaya Govt Further Slashes Petrol-Diesel Prices

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,089 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,309.

You might also like
Health

Smear campaigns against COVID

Top Stories

LPG price cut by Rs 100

World

Who is the first Corona Virus patient of the World?

Regional

Papri Banerjee gets Interim Anticipatory Bail

Top Stories

Ram Madhav proximity hit Himanta hard

National

Indian Railways To Resume Select Passenger Train Services From May 12

Comments
Loading...