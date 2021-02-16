Assam: 5 New COVID Cases, 14 Discharged

Assam reported five new coronavirus related cases on Tuesday, while 14 have been discharged.

Out of the five cases, two of them were reported in Kamrup (M), and one in Biswanath. The new cases were detected out of 11,922 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.04 per cent with an active caseload of 258.

2,14,615 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,089 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,309.