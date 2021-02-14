Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 5 New COVID Cases, 15 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Assam reported only 5 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday, while 15 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 5 cases, four of them were reported in Kamrup (M) and one from Nagaon. The new cases were detected out of the 6,390 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.08 per cent with an active caseload of 274.

2,14,585 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Related News

No BJP-BPF Alliance For Assam Polls: Himanta

Guwahati: House Gutted In Fire

Dimapur: Arms-Ammunition Seized, 3 NSCN Cadres Arrested

Kidnapped OIL Employees’ Family Visit Paresh Baruah’s…

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,087 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,293.

You might also like
National

Centre decides to introduce semester from Classes 9-12

World

Florida: Boeing with 136 passengers skids on runway, falls into river

Regional

Police yet to act against its honey trapping racket!

Top Stories

Assam Schools Reopen After 7 Months

Regional

Guwahati Ready For Khelo India Event

Regional

I will always speak the truth: Zubeen slams Ranjeet Dass

Comments
Loading...