Assam: 5 New COVID Cases, 15 Discharged

Assam reported only 5 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday, while 15 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 5 cases, four of them were reported in Kamrup (M) and one from Nagaon. The new cases were detected out of the 6,390 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.08 per cent with an active caseload of 274.

2,14,585 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,087 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,293.