Assam: 5 Returnees from Europe & Saudi Arabia Test COVID-19 Positive

At a time when India is under the grip of Omicron variant of COVID-19 along with the rest of the world, Assam reported five air passengers from Europe and Saudi Arabia infected with the virus.

According to a media report, a senior official of the health department of Assam has confirmed that 4 of the Covid19-infected passengers reached Silchar airport on December 6 while the other passenger landed in Guwahati Airport on December 7 night.

According to reports, the samples of all 5 travellers were being sent for genome sequencing to Kolkata for confirming the variant of the positive cases.

As per the report, the positive patients despite being “asymptomatic” were admitted to the hospitals.

While one of the passengers, who tested Covid19 positive in Silchar, came from Finland while the 3 other people were from Assam’s Karimganj district.

However, the positive patients who returned from Saudi Arabia remained in home isolation.

It has been reported that the traveller, who was found positive at Silchar airport, has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital and one returnee from London has been admitted to GMCH.

The 3 other air passengers have been admitted to the government civil hospital in Karimganj.

The woman passenger, who arrived at the Guwahati airport on Tuesday night, came from the UK in November.

After halting in Amritsar for a while the woman arrived in Guwahati.

The 34-year-old female traveled to Guwahati via Patna.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Girl Rhea Mahanta Bags Prestigious Youth Carnegie Peace Prize