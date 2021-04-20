Assam: 50% Attendance For Classes VI-XII In Districts Having Over 100 Covid Cases

Keeping in view of the spurting cases of coronavirus in Assam, the state government has issued fresh guidelines for the conduct of schools including only 50 per cent attendance from standard 6 to 12 in districts having over 100 cases of COVID-19.

The rule also applies to colleges, institutes and universities in districts where the cases have surged above 100.

In a notice issued by the state government on Tuesday said the government, the Upper Primary Classes (VI to VIII), Secondary Classes (IX-X), Senior Secondary Classes (XI-XII), in those districts where cases are above 100, and to take measures to prevent its spread, some of the following general instructions and guidelines are issued for strict compliances by all educational institutions (Government and Non-Government).

a) In respect of Classes VI – XII classes will be conducted with 50 per cent attendance in each class.

b) Roll Numbers 1 to 25 should attend classes from on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while, Roll Numbers 26 to 50 attend classes from on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

c) The school authorities will have to maintain staggered timings for the start and end of school hours for three classes at one time, so that large number of students do n0t gather during the entry and exit.

d) Online mode of teaching should be adopted as far as possible.

e) Morning assemblies/ meetings have been prohibited in school premises.

f) Students, teachers, and staff showing any Covid symptoms should not be allowed to come to the school.

Moreover, all covid related protocols need to be followed by all the stakeholders.