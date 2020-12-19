Assam: 50 Border Outposts To Be Upgraded

Assam government on Friday informed of upgrading 50 border outposts (BOPs) with an outlay of Rs 100 crore during the first phase its infrastructure development.

Addressing at a meeting of the departments of Home and Border Protection and Development, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said roads leading to the BOPs should be made motorable for efficient management of inter-state boundary areas and successful implementation of development programmes.

An official release stated the chief minister was well aware of the hurdles the citizens undergo in remote areas. Ensuring security and peace in the inter-state boundary areas, Mr. Sonowal asked the department to come up with an immediate action plan for construction of good roads and bridges for providing connectivity even to remote areas.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal chaired a meeting with the senior officials of Border Protection & Development Dept at Janata Bhawan.



The CM directed officials to do a comprehensive study and aggressively work on upgrading the BOPs. In the 1st phase, 50 BOPs will be modernised. pic.twitter.com/oyZNnh2YMs — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 18, 2020

Furthermore each of the 100 BPOs will be provided four motorcycles with fuel and eight bicycles.

The chief minister directed officials of the Labour department to take immediate steps to release medical assistance of Rs 5,000 each for 3.22 lakh registered construction workers in the state.

Schemes like ”Swahid Dayal Das Panika Swaniyojan Achoni” which provides Rs 25,000 to unemployed youths in tea garden areas for self-employment ventures should be extended to more beneficiaries, the release said.

. The chief minister also stressed the need to enrol at least 10 lakh small shopkeepers under the pension scheme within February and generate awareness among labourers of the unorganised sector so that they go for Aadhar registration for deriving benefits of central government schemes, the release added.