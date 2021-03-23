Assam: 52 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam on Tuesday detected 52 new coronavirus cases, while, 27 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 347.

One more death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,102 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 14,236 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 38 cases, Udalguri 4, and Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia two cases each.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,058 with today’s positivity rate of 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,262 with a recovery rate of 98.72 per cent.