Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 52 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
36

Assam on Tuesday detected 52 new coronavirus cases, while, 27 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 347.

One more death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,102 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 14,236 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 38 cases, Udalguri 4, and Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia two cases each.

Related News

India, Pakistan Hold Talks On Indus Water Treaty In Delhi

Ruckus In Bihar Assembly Over Police Bill, Many Injured

AASU, AJYCP To Launch Fresh Anti-CAA Protests

10 Dead Including Cop In US Supermarket Mass Shooting

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,058 with today’s positivity rate of 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,262 with a recovery rate of 98.72 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

Dibrugarh: Stones pelted at CM Sonowal’s house

National

LSR, Hindu, SRCC releases no second cut- offs for several courses

National

UP govt to build 221-metre statue of Lord Ram

Technology

All You Need To Know About Jio’s new recharge plans

Regional

Basistha police apprehends 7 robbers

Business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%

Comments
Loading...