Assam: 538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Monday recorded 538 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,613. The positivity rate of the state is 0.68 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 79,140 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 15 deaths were reported today, while, 612 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (103), Jorhat (37), Golaghat (34), and Tinsukia (33).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat (3), Nagaon (2), Sivasagar (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Bongaigaon (1), Dibrugarh (1), Goalpara (1), Hojai (1), Lakhimpur (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,76,241 with a recovery rate of 97.86 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,655 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,88,856.

