Assam: 54,000 More Indigenous Families To Get Land Pattas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that ensuring the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the remaining 54,000 families will receive the land pattas on October 5.

One lakh land pattas were decided to be distributed under the formulated Land Policy 2019 following the recommendation of Hari Shankar Brahma Committee.

So far, 46,000 families have already received the land pattas.

The government has taken steps to distribute this land pattas in the current financial year.

Industry & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, MoS (I), Revenue Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Krishna, and senior officials were present in the meeting.