Assam: 542 Fresh Covid Cases, 10 Deaths

Assam on Saturday recorded 542 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,056. The positivity rate of the state is 0.68 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 79,462 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 10 deaths were reported today, while, 634 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (107), Barpeta (47), Golaghat (30) and Sonitpur (27).

The district-wise deaths are – Golaghat (2), Barpeta, Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Nagaon reported 1 death.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,79,563 with a recovery rate of 97.96 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,693 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,91,659.

