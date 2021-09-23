Assam: 57 Poachers of Raimona National Park Surrender

As many as 57 poachers of the Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district in Assam surrendered to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Wednesday on the occasion of World Rhino Day.

The surrendered poachers were presented with a cheque of Rs. 50,000 each to help sustain livelihood.

“57 poachers surrendered along with arms in a village near Raimona National Park. They were given cheques of Rs 50,000 each. More financial support is to be given. We urge others to surrender,” Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTC, Assam informed.

“Ever since Raimona has been declared to be a national park, the poachers do not want to hunt anymore and are therefore surrendering. To honour their step and to protect their livelihood, the government is planning to further give an amount of Rs 1.20 lakhs for setting up a new business,” he added.

Boro further informed that two handloom factories will also be set up in the area to offer employment, reported news agency ANI.

Notably, Raimona was declared as Assam‘s sixth national park on World Environment Day this year.

