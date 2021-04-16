Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 573 Fresh COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
Assam on Friday reported 573 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 4,069. The overall tally of the state has reached 2,22,940.

Four deaths were reported today – one each from Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Karimganj, Lakhimpur.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 245 fresh cases, followed by Kamrup Rural with 47 cases, Nagaon with 33 cases and Sonitpur with 30 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 1.77 per cent.

Further, 113 cured patients have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,16,397 with a recovery rate of 97.07 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,127.

