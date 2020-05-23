ASSAM : 6 CRPF jawans test COVID-19+; admitted to GMCH

Six more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 rose to 198, taking the state’s tally to 259.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with MoS Health Pijush Hazarika visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday night where 6 Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel, detected with COVID-19 were shifted. He advised doctors to ensure best care to all.

Later we went to GMCH where 6 #COVID19 + @crpfindia personnel were shifted. Advised doctors to ensure best care to all.

Dr. Sarma and MoS Hazarika were also present at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) to oversee the transfer of 20 COVID-19 patients from quarantine centre to the hospital. He met the doctors of the hospital and reviewed the situation.

The health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.