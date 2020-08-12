Assam: 6 more dies of COVID-19, death toll at 161

Assam registered another six coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday evening pushing the death tally to 161.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter condoling their deaths revealed the details of the deceased and said, “Six #COVID patients have succumbed to their infections~ Late Himangshu Dey (70) of Cachar, Late Debabrata Choudhury (49) of Karimganj, Late Dhaneswar Sharma (56) of Dhemaji, Late Biswajit Ghosh (53) & Late Mahesh Baruah (60) of Dibrugarh, Late M I Hussain (58) of Kamrup Metro”.

