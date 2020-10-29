Assam: 6 More Succumb To COVID-19

Assam registered six more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 923.

Out of the six deaths, two were reported from Nagaon while one each were reported from Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sivasagar and Kokrajhar.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Renu Deuri (54) of Lakhimpur, Late Dimbeswar Saikia (82) of Nagaon, Late Phuleswari Borah (61) of Nagaon, Late Hira Gogoi (65) of Sivasagar, Late Lakhinder Mushary (46) of Kokrajhar, Late Madhu Sobor (64) of Biswanath.