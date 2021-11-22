Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In Margherita

By Pratidin Bureau
man

In what may be considered a heinous act, a man in his 60’s was arrested in Tinsukia’s Margherita for allegedly raping a differently-abled minor girl.

As per a report, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim’s father had taken her to the house of one identified as Dilip Debnath at Namdang so that the latter could take care of her as the father had to leave for Margherita Hospital for some work.

Instead of taking care of her, Debnath forcefully took the minor girl to his bedroom and allegedly raped her.

Debnath then threatened the girl’s parents to not speak about the incident or else he would kill them.

The residents, upon hearing this, gathered at the accused’s house and called the police.

Locals demanded for his arrest, after which police picked him up from his house.

A case has been registered at Margherita Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

The accused will be sent to judicial custody on Monday.

