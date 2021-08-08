Assam: 60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
witchcraft
Representative Picture

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Assam’s Chirang district on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

As per a report, the incident took place in Kumguri village in Chirang on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as one Balee Mari belonging to the Adivasi community.

Related News

Akhil Gogoi Denies Offer By Mamata Banerjee Asking Him To…

Gaurav Gogoi Appointed As Leader Of New BTR Congress…

Messi Breaks Down While Talking About His Exit From…

Clash Between Farmers Ended Up With Bloodshed In Nalbari

A team of police rushed to the spot on Sunday upon receiving information about the incident.

According to one of the villagers, the family of one Karthik is involved in the murder of the woman.

He added that three of Karthik’s children kept falling sick every now and then. After his wife died, he and his family started blaming the victim woman for practicing witchcraft.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: India And Its Shinning Stars
You might also like
Top Stories

RS Polls 2020: Check state-wise results

Pratidin Exclusive

Subansiri to resume work, commissioning in 2023

Assam

Assam Secret Killings: Former DGP Hits Back at Himanta

Assam

Tinsukia: 2 Minor Found Dead In Pond

Sports

IPL: Dhoni becomes 1st Indian to hit 200 sixes

Top Stories

GST Council Meet Highlights