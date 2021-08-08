Assam: 60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Assam’s Chirang district on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

As per a report, the incident took place in Kumguri village in Chirang on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as one Balee Mari belonging to the Adivasi community.

A team of police rushed to the spot on Sunday upon receiving information about the incident.

According to one of the villagers, the family of one Karthik is involved in the murder of the woman.

He added that three of Karthik’s children kept falling sick every now and then. After his wife died, he and his family started blaming the victim woman for practicing witchcraft.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.