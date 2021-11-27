Assam: 600 Grams Of Gaanja Recovered In Raid In Mankachar

By Pratidin Bureau
In an operation against drugs in Mankachar in Assam’s South Salmara, large quantities of ‘Gaanja’ along with other narcotics were recovered from a pharmacy.

In the raid, around 950 intoxicating tablets and 600 grams of ‘Gaanja’ were reportedly recovered.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the owner of the pharmacy, Muksedul Meena in Assam’s Mankachar.

Another person identified as Rahul Islam was also detained by the police. He was reportedly a worker in the pharmacy.

ALSO READ: New Evidence Against DIG Hazarika Uncovered By Vigilance Cell

