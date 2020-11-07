Assam: 6052 Students Benefitted Under Abhinandan Scheme

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during a programme organised by the Finance Department on Saturday, issued sanction letters to beneficiary students under Abhinandan subsidy scheme for education loans. The programme was held at NumaliJalah Parade Ground in Amingaon.

According to an official statement, a total of 6052 students have benefitted from the scheme till now. While 1545 students received sanction letters till December 2019, Rs 22 crores as subsidy amount were directly transferred to bank accounts of 4507 beneficiaries today (Nov 7).

The Assam Government had endeavoured to provide Rs 50,000 to all permanent resident students of the state who have taken education loans under the scheme.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister stated that the present state government has extended all possible help to students through various schemes and informed that 52 lakh students of the state have benefitted so far from the schemes. He added that the present government has launched schemes like Abhinandan, free admission, free textbook, free uniform, scholarships, subsidy on hostel mess dues etc enabling poor students to acquire higher education.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the setting up of eight medical colleges, nine engineering colleges, 32 polytechniques and skills university in Mangaldoi, cultural university in Majuli, NID in Jorhat, AIIMS in Changsari, IARI in Gogamukh and sports university in Chabua, as major initiatives by the government for educational development.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his speech, stated that many poor students have been able to fulfill their dreams of higher education due to the committed endeavour of Assam government. He also underlined the scheme of providing Rs 20,000 to meritorious students for purchasing laptops during the COVID19 pandemic and increasing of seats to 1000 in medical colleges.

Sarma further informed that the launch of Arunodoy scheme on November 22 has benefitted around 22 lakh families.

Besides CM Sonowal and Edu minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the programme was attended by the Principal Secretary of Health, Education etc Samir Kumar Sinha, MLA Suman Haripriya, Commissioner of Tax Anurag Goyel, NE CGM of SBI S. Ramesh and others.