Assam: 6,066 New COVID Cases, 81 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Friday logged 6,066 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,816. Today’s positivity rate is 5.88 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,03,158 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 4,987 discharges and 81 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 907 cases, Cachar (436), Nagaon (433) and Kamrup Rural (420).

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (24), Dibrugarh (7), Sivasagar (7), Jorhat (5), Darrang (4), Tinsukia (4), Golaghat (3), Hojai (3), Nalbari (3), Barpeta (2), Cachar (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Lakhimpur (2), Sonitpur (2), South Salmara (2), Baksa (1), Chirang (1), Dhubri (1), Dima Hasao (1), Goalpara (1), Hailakandi (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Nagaon (1), Udalguri (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,02,889 with 84.22 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,59,640.

