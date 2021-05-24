Covid 19AssamTop Stories

Assam: 6,221 New COVID Cases, 84 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
69

The state of Assam on Monday registered 6,221 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 5.16 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,20,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,252 discharges and 84 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 729 cases, 517 in Cachar, 512 in Dibrugarh and 417 in Nagaon.

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (12), Kamrup Rural (10), Tinsukia (9), Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (5), Sonitpur (5), Baksa (4), Goalpara (4), Nagaon (4), Barpeta (3), Biswanath (2), Karimganj (2), Kokrajhar (2), Sivasagar (2) Udalguri (2), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Dima Hasao (1), Golaghat (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Lakhimpur (1)

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,18,585 with 84.86 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,75,404.

