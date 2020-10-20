Assam: 666 New COVID Cases Detected

Assam recorded 666 new COVID cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload of the state to 26775.

13.25% of the total population of the state is infected with the virus. Out of the 666 cases, 174 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro.

The positivity rate of the cases are 1.73%

Meanwhile, 1201 cured COVID-19 patients were discharged today. So far 86.31% recoveries have bbeen made with 174411 cases.

Nine more fatalities were reported pushing the death toll to 884 cases.

The total caseload of the state now stood at 202073 cases.